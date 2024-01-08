iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IJR traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,616,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,038. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.49.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.