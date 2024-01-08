iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Holdings Reduced by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,880,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819,226 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 6.0% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 1.79% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $388,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.72. 796,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,114. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

