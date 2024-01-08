iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,907,000 after purchasing an additional 69,697,910 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,065 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $140,583,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,143,000 after purchasing an additional 163,152 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,408,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,393,000 after acquiring an additional 145,807 shares in the last quarter.

USRT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.98. 145,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,975. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $56.75.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

