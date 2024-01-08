iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Park Avenue Securities LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634,304 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $212,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.06. 534,179 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.