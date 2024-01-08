iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 46,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 50,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 147,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

MUB stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,892. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.25.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

