iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.25

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.25 and last traded at $54.24, with a volume of 23489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average is $52.45.

Institutional Trading of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,925,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,419,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 503,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 322,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

