iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Schoolcraft Capital LLC

Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $25,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $259.39. 340,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,749. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.39 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

