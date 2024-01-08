iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,830 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 80,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $462,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,622,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,892,061. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

