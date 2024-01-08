iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 5.3% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $73.71. 411,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,329. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.04. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.26 and a 12 month high of $75.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

