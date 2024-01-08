Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Iteris Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. Iteris has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.49.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Iteris had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iteris will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iteris

About Iteris

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Iteris by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 57,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 96,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 35.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 153,113 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Iteris by 42.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 110,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 32,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Iteris by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

See Also

