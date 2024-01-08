Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.
Iteris Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:ITI opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. Iteris has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.49.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Iteris had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iteris will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
About Iteris
Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.
