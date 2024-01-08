Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 479.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,974 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,353 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of JBBB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,417 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.16.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

