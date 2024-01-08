Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $425.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $375.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MUSA. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $360.83.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $376.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $231.65 and a 52-week high of $382.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $364.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.79.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,104,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,104,515.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,033.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,477,727 in the last three months. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 15.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,208,000 after purchasing an additional 140,879 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 2.5% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 452,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,657,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Murphy USA by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,194,000 after buying an additional 164,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,371,000 after buying an additional 80,791 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

