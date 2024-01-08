JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Sells $188,040.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $188,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 545,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,103,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Tali Notman sold 7,407 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $214,803.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Tali Notman sold 4,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $112,080.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $161,340.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.07. 219,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,503. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JFrog by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in JFrog by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FROG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. William Blair upgraded JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

