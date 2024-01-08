Joule Financial LLC Acquires 1,065 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 1.0% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.51. 347,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,755. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.97. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

