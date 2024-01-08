Joule Financial LLC Buys 21,206 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 224.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,045,000 after buying an additional 4,652,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,454 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,593,000. Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,612,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,077,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,562,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,742,771. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

