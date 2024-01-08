Joule Financial LLC Buys 7,281 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 856.4% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 38,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 34,254 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.75. 39,363,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,828,211. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

