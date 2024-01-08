Joule Financial LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Joule Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

VAW stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.34. The stock had a trading volume of 33,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,902. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $162.48 and a 12-month high of $192.25.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

