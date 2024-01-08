Joule Financial LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Joule Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,551 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $92,753,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,237,000 after buying an additional 548,774 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 531,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 516,423 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,987,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 656,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 448,462 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCN remained flat at $21.19 during midday trading on Monday. 161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,239. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $21.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.0851 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

