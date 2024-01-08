Joule Financial LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.6% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 118,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 102,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 25,412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.40. 1,042,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,612. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

