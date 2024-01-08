Joule Financial LLC Has $350,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Joule Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 499.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,257,000 after buying an additional 3,393,875 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $234,761,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after buying an additional 1,930,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 42,754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,753 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.49. 2,664,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,672. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average of $62.23. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MET

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.