Joule Financial LLC Has $427,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 64,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 6.5% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corning by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 387,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 76,093 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Corning by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 162,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 180,519 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 2.6 %

Corning stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.35. 3,907,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552,730. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

