Joule Financial LLC Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after buying an additional 96,362,586 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,045,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,073. The stock has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.22 and a 200-day moving average of $93.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

