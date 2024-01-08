Joule Financial LLC Sells 22,631 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Joule Financial LLC lowered its holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,631 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American Superconductor worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in American Superconductor by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 59,028 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 228.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.75. 337,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,863. American Superconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

