Joule Financial LLC Sells 456 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Joule Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,677 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,614,000 after purchasing an additional 781,940 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 432,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,056,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4,069.6% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,384,000 after buying an additional 346,606 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $1.51 on Monday, hitting $192.12. 86,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,759. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $201.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.71. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.