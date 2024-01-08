Joule Financial LLC Sells 971 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Joule Financial LLC cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 0.6% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.98. 13,688,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,010,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $63.53. The company has a market cap of $121.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average of $49.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

