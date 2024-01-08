Joule Financial LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD)

Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Joule Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS DWLD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,885 shares. The stock has a market cap of $271.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average is $28.53.

About Davis Select Worldwide ETF

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

