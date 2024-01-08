Joule Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Joule Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 12.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $302,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $281.27. The company had a trading volume of 89,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,341. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $226.68 and a 12-month high of $297.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.70 and its 200 day moving average is $271.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,958,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.