JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Graypoint LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Graypoint LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Graypoint LLC owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $27,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,375,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,379 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.86. 1,770,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,923. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

