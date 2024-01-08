Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Kadant Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $258.74 on Thursday. Kadant has a 52-week low of $177.97 and a 52-week high of $288.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.03.
Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.45. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $244.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kadant Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Kadant
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 70.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Kadant during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kadant by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.
Kadant Company Profile
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.
