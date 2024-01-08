Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $258.74 on Thursday. Kadant has a 52-week low of $177.97 and a 52-week high of $288.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.03.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.45. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $244.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kadant

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 70.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Kadant during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kadant by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

