Kanawha Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.79.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $122.25 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.22 and a 200 day moving average of $125.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.