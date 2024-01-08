Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSV stock opened at $76.70 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average is $75.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.