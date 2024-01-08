Kanawha Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $240.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.76. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $245.27. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. HSBC started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

