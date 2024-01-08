Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $819.77 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Kava has a market capitalization of $819.77 million and approximately $31.65 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00077042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00028588 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00021146 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,851 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

