Keel Point LLC Acquires 3,394 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.27. 1,336,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,957. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.45.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

