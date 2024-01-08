Keel Point LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $9,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 183,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $167.83. The company had a trading volume of 62,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $170.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.48.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

