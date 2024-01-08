Keel Point LLC Buys 371 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.56. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $166.34.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

