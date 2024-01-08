Keel Point LLC Cuts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Keel Point LLC cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 118,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.14.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $1.47 on Monday, hitting $127.05. The company had a trading volume of 308,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,298. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.77. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.89 and a 12-month high of $129.18.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.