Keel Point LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Keel Point LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $149.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,737. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $150.72. The company has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.62 and a 200-day moving average of $142.23.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

