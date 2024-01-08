Keel Point LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 307,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.43. The stock had a trading volume of 63,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,126. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $221.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

