Keel Point LLC Has $18.67 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Keel Point LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Keel Point LLC owned 0.14% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.86. 553,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,851. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

