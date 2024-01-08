Keel Point LLC Has $975,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

EFG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.06. 534,179 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

