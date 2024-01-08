Keel Point LLC Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LOW traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.58. 727,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,455. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.