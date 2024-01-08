Keel Point LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.50. 111,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,400. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.02 and a 1 year high of $167.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

