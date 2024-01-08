Keel Point LLC Purchases 18,088 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Keel Point LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,088 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,428 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 272.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $298.43. 768,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,879. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.92 and a fifty-two week high of $305.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.95. The company has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

