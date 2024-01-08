Keel Point LLC Purchases 4,403 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.24. The company had a trading volume of 135,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,472. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $72.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average is $68.85.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.