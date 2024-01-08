Keel Point LLC Sells 399 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Keel Point LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,706 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in FedEx by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. raised its stake in FedEx by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP raised its stake in FedEx by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 190,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,101,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $247.64. 631,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $183.59 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.88 and its 200-day moving average is $255.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

