Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,953,285.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,953,285.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

