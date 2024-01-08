Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koss from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Koss Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of KOSS stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. Koss has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 million, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of -0.89.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 14.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOSS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koss in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koss during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Koss by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Koss during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Koss by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

