Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Shares Gap Up to $19.59

Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.59, but opened at $20.32. Kyndryl shares last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 374,410 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kyndryl currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 142.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Kyndryl by 32.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

