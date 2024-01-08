L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.15. The stock had a trading volume of 449,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.17. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

